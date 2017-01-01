By accessing the Website you accept and agree to be bound, without limitation or qualification by these terms and conditions. By entering your Email, you’ve officially “signed” the Terms of Service. If you sign up to SappyKit on behalf of a company or another entity, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to accept these terms of their behalf. If you do not accept any of the terms or conditions stated here, please do not use the Website.
The Website is owned and operated by IP Vyazovoi Denis Vadimovich, a corporation located in Moscow, Russia (here in after "Snappykit") and is offered to you conditioned on your acceptance without modification of the terms, conditions, disclaimers and notices contained herein. Use of the content, services, and/or products presented in any or all areas of this site constitutes your agreement that you will not use the Website for any unlawful purpose and that you will abide by these Terms of Service and those posted in specific areas of the site. In addition, when using particular SnappyKit owned or operated services, you shall be subject to any posted guidelines or rules applicable to such services, which may be posted and modified from time to time. All such guidelines or rules (including but not limited to our Spam Policy) are hereby incorporated by reference into these Terms of Service.
This agreement between you and SnappyKit may be terminated by SnappyKit at any time, with prior notice. Please note that SnappyKit reserves the right to change the Terms of Service under which this Website and its offerings are extended to you. Any such change shall be effective upon notice, which may be given by SnappyKit posting such change on the Website, by e-mail, or any other reasonable way. All modifications to this Terms of Service webpage shall be deemed a posting for purposes of notice. If a change is notified by a posting on the Website, it shall be deemed to take effect when posted; if a change is notified by e-mail, it shall be deemed to take effect when the e-mail is sent; and if a modification is notified in any other way, it shall be deemed to take effect when the relevant notice is sent or issued by or on behalf of SnappyKit. Your continued use of the Website following notice of such modifications will be conclusively deemed acceptance of any changes to these Terms of Service. You agree that notice of changes to these Terms of Service on the Website, by posting, such as modification of this Terms of Service webpage, or delivered by email, or provided in any other reasonable way constitutes reasonable and sufficient notice.
SnappyKit collects personal information when you use SnappyKit products or services, when you register with SnappyKit, and when you visit SnappyKit web pages or the web pages of SnappyKit partners. SnappyKit may combine the information that we have with information we obtain from business partners or other companies.
SnappyKit expends significant time and expense gathering, preparing, compiling and developing the data and other information and content provided on the SnappyKit Website. Consequently, data scraping, website scraping, screen scraping, and all other forms of automated and/or manual data and content mining are expressly prohibited and you agree not use any of the data, information, or content on the Website except as expressly permitted by these Terms of Service. You further warrant that you will not attempt or actually systematically extract data contained in this Website to populate databases for internal or external use.
These Terms of Service provide you with a personal, revocable, nonexclusive, nontransferable license to use this Website, conditioned on your continued compliance with these Terms of Service. You may print and download materials and information on this Website solely for personal and non-commercial use; provided that in all cases all hard copies contain all copyright and other applicable notices contained in such materials and information. Notwithstanding the foregoing and except as otherwise expressly permitted herein, you may not modify, copy, distribute, broadcast, transmit, reproduce, publish, license, transfer, sell, scrape, mirror, frame, or otherwise use any information or material obtained from or through this Website.
You represent that you are of legal age to form a binding contract and are not a person barred from using or receiving any SnappyKit services under the laws of the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction. You also warrant to SnappyKit that you will not use this Website for any purpose that is unlawful, prohibited by any applicable regulation or is otherwise inconsistent with these Terms of Service, including, without limitation, defamation, disparagement, harassment, invasion of privacy, obscenity, or copyright or trademark infringement. Furthermore, recognizing the global nature of the Internet, you agree to comply with all local rules regarding online conduct and acceptable Content.
This Website contains data, information, and other materials and content ("Content") created and/or compiled by SnappyKit or by third parties. Some of the data and information is obtained from public and other third party sources. While we believe that these sources are generally reliable, we have no duty to pre-screen such Content and are not responsible for any failure or delay in removing such Content. SnappyKit makes no representation or warranty as to the reliability, accuracy, completeness or authenticity of any information contained in the Website. You agree that you must evaluate, and bear all risks associated with, the use of any Content, (including risks relating to the infringement or potential infringement of third party intellectual property rights), that you may not rely on said Content, and that under no circumstances will SnappyKit be liable in any way for any Content or for any loss or damage of any kind incurred as a result of the use of any Content on the Website or obtained through the Website.
SnappyKit is dedicated to preserving the quality of all Snappykit.com web properties. You agree to comply with Google's policies and guidelines regarding link building. SnappyKit reserves the right to remove any pages that violate Google’s Link Schemes Quality Guidelines.
This Website may use "cookies," Flash objects or similar electronic tools to collect information, such as the IP address of your computer, to enhance and customize your experience with this Website. A cookie is a small text file that is placed on your computer and which collects information about your use of this Website, such as the web pages visited, the date and the time of a visit, the websites you visited immediately before, etc. By using this Website you agree to placement of cookies on your computer. Of course, you may choose not to accept any cookies from any party by changing the settings on your browser. However, if you set your browser to refuse cookies, some portions of our Website may not function properly.
SnappyKit respects the intellectual property of others. It is SnappyKit's policy to respond expeditiously to claims of copyright and other intellectual property infringement. SnappyKit will promptly process and investigate notices of alleged infringement and will take appropriate actions under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act ("DMCA") and other applicable intellectual property laws. Upon receipt of notices complying or substantially complying with the DMCA, SnappyKit may act expeditiously to remove or disable access to any material claimed to be infringing or claimed to be the subject of infringing activity and may act expeditiously to remove or disable access to any reference or link to material or activity that is claimed to be infringing. SnappyKit will terminate access for subscribers and account holders who are repeat infringers. No refund will be issued.
SnappyKit may gather certain personal information about you, relevant to the purposes of our website. SnappyKit's privacy policy explains how SnappyKit treats your personal information, and protects your privacy, when you use our Website and related services. Through your use of this Website or of any of our related services, you consent to the collection and use (as set forth in SnappyKit's privacy policy) of such personal information, including the transfer of this information to the United States and/or other countries for storage, processing and use by SnappyKit and its affiliates.
This Website contains Content that is protected by copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights of SnappyKit or third parties. Content provided by SnappyKit is copyrighted as a collective work pursuant to applicable copyright law. You agree to comply with any additional copyright notices, information, or restrictions contained in any Content available on or accessed through the Website. Except as expressly permitted by the copyright laws and these Terms of Service, no copying, storage, redistribution or publication of any Content is permitted without the express permission of SnappyKit, or the owners of such Content or their authorized persons. SnappyKit may use your logo and/or landing pages in our promotional collateral.
You agree to indemnify and hold SnappyKit, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, service providers, and suppliers harmless from any claim or demand, including reasonable attorney fees and court costs, made by any third party due to or arising out of your use of the Website, your violation of the Terms of Service, your breach of any of the representations and warranties herein, or your violation of any third party rights.
You acknowledge and agree that use of the website and its content is entirely at your own risk. All materials and content in this website, including those provided by links to third-party web sites are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. The content published on this website may include inaccuracies. SnappyKit makes no representations and, to the fullest extent allowed by law, disclaims all warranties, express or implied, including, but not limited to warranties of non-infringement of intellectual property or other proprietary rights, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or regarding the suitability of the information or content. Furthermore, instapage makes no representations and, to the fullest extent allowed by law, disclaims all warranties regarding the accuracy, reliability, completeness or timeliness of the content, services, products, text, graphics, links, or other items contained within the website, or the results obtained from accessing and using this website and/or the content contained herein. SnappyKit does not warrant that the website and its content, including the server(s) that makes them available, are free of viruses, malware, or other harmful components. These disclaimers of implied warranties are not permitted in some jurisdictions and consequently, the foregoing disclaimers may not apply to you in such jurisdictions.
Under no circumstances shall SnappyKit be liable for direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or exemplary damages (even if instapage has been advised of the possibility of such damages), resulting from any aspect of your use of the website, whether the damages arise from use or misuse of the website, from inability to use the website, or the interruption, suspension, modification, alteration, or termination of the website. Such limitation shall also apply with respect to damages incurred by reason of any services or products received through or advertised in connection with the website or any links on the website, as well as by reason of any information or advice received through or advertised in connection with the website or any links on the website. These limitations shall apply to the fullest extent permitted by law. These liability limitations are not permitted in some jurisdictions and consequently, the foregoing limitations may not apply to you in such jurisdictions.
Service begins as soon as your payment is processed. You will be charged the full rate stated at the time of purchase, plus applicable taxes. Your subscription will renew automatically, on your renewal date, until you request termination.
Our charges for monthly and yearly plans are posted on our Website and may be changed from time to time. If the changes affect existing users, they will be notified before the change takes effect. The account owner agrees to receive the invoices by electronic means. The invoices shall be visible in the Application if the account owner logs into the Account.
If you upgrade to a higher tier plan during the billing cycle, a prorated fee between the rates specified in the subscription you previously selected and the fees specified in the subscription to which you have upgraded will be applied. You will either be charged on the day of the upgrade or in the following billing period for any upgrade to your subscription. If you request to downgrade to a lower tier plan during the billing cycle, the changes will take effect starting immediately after the request was processed by our billing department. Downgrading is only permitted between monthly subscriptions, once per billing period. Downgrading your paid account may cause the loss of Content, customer lists, or features, available to your account at your current plan. SnappyKit is not and will not be held liable for such loss.
As long as you are a Member or have an outstanding balance with us, you will provide us with valid credit card information and authorize us to deduct the monthly charges against that credit card. You will replace the information for any credit card that expires with information for a valid one. Anyone using a credit card represents and warrants that they are authorized to use that credit card and that any and all charges may be billed to that credit card and won’t be rejected. If we are unable to process your credit card order, we will try to contact you by email and suspend your account until your payment can be processed.
At SnappyKit, we value the trust you place in us and take your privacy seriously. We want to let you know what information we collect when you use our products and services, why we collect it and how we use it to improve your experience. Please read the following to learn more about our privacy policy. By visiting the SnappyKit website, you are accepting the practices outlined in this Privacy Policy. This Privacy Policy covers SnappyKit's treatment of personal information that SnappyKit gathers when you are on the SnappyKit website and when you use SnappyKit services. This policy does not apply to the practices of companies that SnappyKit does not own or control, or to people that SnappyKit does not employ or manage.
SnappyKit will not provide your email address to a third party without your express permission. If you register with SnappyKit, we may send out e-mails with SnappyKit-related news, products, offers, surveys or promotions.
Children under the age of 13 may not register to use the SnappyKit website. SnappyKit does not specifically collect information about children. We recommend that minors between the ages of 13 and 18 ask and receive their parents' permission before using SnappyKit or sending information about themselves or anyone else over the Internet.
SnappyKit may update this policy. You will be notified of significant changes either by an email to the primary email address provided by you in your SnappyKit account or by placement of an announcement on the SnappyKit website. The Privacy Policy in effect at the time information is used shall apply to that use.
Your visit to SnappyKit's website and any dispute over privacy is subject to our Terms of Service and this Privacy Policy.